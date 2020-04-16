Local man snaps photos of himself in armchair across New England

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man is finding a creative way to sit back and relax while bringing smiles during a time of social distancing.

Todd Carlson has been snapping photos of himself in his favorite armchair in different areas throughout New England.

The idea was born when put out an armchair one morning for someone to take and found it still there hours later.

“I thought it would be funny to take a picture in it, in an upholstered chair outdoors,” Carlson, of Southbridge, said.

Now he is taking in sites and sounds while sitting in his chair in isolation from a few recognizable places and others not so well known.

“People thought it was funny, my girlfriend thought is was crazy and a lot positive feedback,” Carlson said.

He’s been photographed in his armchair near famous Boston landmarks and some further out places in the suburbs.

The photos are humorous and also a little sad – many are a stark reminder of our current way of life.

“I leave them vague, I do give them a title with some isolation. But I try not to comment more beyond that because it’s open to interpretation,” Carlson said.

He said it’s been fun to pose for photos and to know he is spreading some much needed smiles.

“I think at this point it’s a case of, ‘Where is he going to go next?’ And so it keeps people interested, and I’m wondering the same thing.”

