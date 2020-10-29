Local man’s moving gorilla display a hit in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s impossible to miss one man’s gorilla display in Marblehead this Halloween season.

The animated gorilla named “Kong” stands at 22 feet in Tom Saltsman’s driveway. Saltsman is known for creating scenes that catch the eyes of those in the neighborhood.

“We’ve done different themes each year … this year we just couldn’t resist not doing something,” the architect said.

In years past, Saltsman has constructed a dragon and shipwreck display that were a hit with the community. His displays are usually interactive, but Saltsman had to rethink things because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbors and children seem to be enjoying the Kong from a distance.

“We did some cable mechanisms and some puppetry with it to move it around,” Saltsman said. “[We] just want to give it as much movement as possible.”

“[The kids] really get a lot of fun out of it so how can I not do it,” Saltsman said.

