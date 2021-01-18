Local members of National Guard happy to help ahead of Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has sent 500 National Guard troops to Washington DC to support Capitol police officers as they step up security preparations ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

“We are just so happy to support the US Capitol police after everything they’ve been through,” Assistant Adjutant General Lieutenant Thomas Clark said.

RELATED: Baker sending 500 National Guard troops to DC for inauguration

With tens of thousands of boots on the ground, the local troops, some as young as 18-years-old, are working side by side with other soldiers from Rhode Island and South Carolina to guard the perimeter of the security zone.

Some of them from the 26th Yankee Division.

“We’re here to just provide security as needed and you know, we are committed to doing it safely and respectfully so that all our fellow citizens can enjoy the peaceful transfer of power,” Clark said.

Specialist Dan Silverman from Peabody joined three years ago when he was 19 and said morale is high among the part-time soldiers pressed into service after the mob scene at the Capitol earlier this month.

“Morale is pretty high we’re definitely being treated well, we all have our own hotel rooms, the food has been great,” he said. “Morale is high all things considered.”

The secretary of the Army issued a warning on Sunday that with so many servicemembers on-site, there is a potential threat from within.

The FBI spent most of Monday vetting those soldiers — double and even triple-checking them.

The enhanced background checks are all part of the job and the Massachusetts soldiers who spoke to 7NEWS said they have seen no signs of trouble within the ranks.

“We’ve all been briefed on it. But, we all work together on a monthly basis at least, a lot of us have been working together on a daily basis so we all know each other, we all look out for each other, so we’re taking care of each other,” Sargeant Brian Quinn of Melrose said.

On Monday afternoon, the acting secretary of defense said there has been no sign of any threat from within.

RELATED: Pentagon chief says ‘no intelligence indicating an insider threat’ to inauguration as FBI vets National Guard

“We have complete trust in the soldiers and airmen,” Clark said. “If anybody had any concerns or reservations about coming down here to support the inauguration, we’ve had none.”

Among the 500 soldiers working, is the first woman in Bay State history to become a commissioned infantry officer, Second Lieutenant Emily Jordan of Dalton.

“My role as a female, it’s really my role as a second lieutenant that I focus predominantly on because it doesn’t matte the gender for me.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)