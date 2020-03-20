Local mom finds creative way to introduce her daughter from a distance

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bradford mother found a creative way to introduce her daughter to her siblings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jillian Harvey allowed her three children to visit the newest addition of the family, Maeve Francis, through a hospital window.

Many hospitals are limiting visitation due to coronavirus, and North Shore Medical in Salem is no different.

Harvey’s husband Paul was the only visitor permitted to be in the room after Maeve was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

The hospital is only permitting one visitor over the age of a 18 at this time.

Before she was able to bring baby home, Harvey had an aunt bring her other children to visit Maeve through hospital glass.

“I definitely cried. They were so sweet and it definitely melted my heart to see this through a window,” Harvey said.

Now that baby is home, the only issue is who gets to hold her first, Harvey says.

