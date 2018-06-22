Local mom forms unbreakable bond with singer Andy Grammer

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (WHDH) Singer Andy Grammer formed a serendipitous friendship with a local mother in Hampton Beach while touring in New England.

The entertainer was having breakfast ahead of his concert on Wednesday, when he spotted Mary Conant a few tables over.

Conant said that he walked over to her table and told the group that he paid their tab. But, something more brought him back over and that is when the two made a special connection.

In an Instagram post Grammer said, “”The five of you over there were looking so sweet and cute that I just wanted to pay for your breakfast, because I was missing my mother who passed away. It’s been a long time but I miss her every day.”

Conant admitted that she herself went through a difficult loss when her only son died six years ago. She said, “I knew he would like a hug from a mom, I would like a hug from a son, so I got up out of my chair and gave him a hug.”

Both agree that the spirits of their lost loved ones live on, and brought them together for some much needed compassion.

“Something told him to stop,” Conant said, “I think that was the spirit of his mom. The spirit of my son was telling me he needs a hug, and so do you.”

Grammer invited Conant to his concert that night and she got to hang out with him before the show.

Was sitting at breakfast in Hampton Beach and across the restaurant were five SUPER CUTE elderly ladies. I don’t know why but it made me miss my mom hard and I felt a strong urge to pick up their check. I don’t know them and didn’t want to… https://t.co/C8245OQs7e pic.twitter.com/hEjnPvQTRs — Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) June 20, 2018

