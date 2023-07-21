BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local fans were buzzing with excitement Thursday over two big blockbusters hitting theaters this week.

Barbie and Oppenheimer officially premiere on Friday. Mane sites had screenings on Thursday, though, drawing crowds to theaters across the Boston area.

“We just want to be part of history,” said Bhagirath Bhardwaj.

The two movies spanning different genres have had some people planning double features under the name “Barbenheimer.”

In Brookline, Coolidge Corner Theatre is having its biggest weekend in its history with sold out shows across the two films.

“It’s really great to see audiences responding to the theatrical experience in this way,” Coolidge Corner Theatre Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio told 7NEWS.

A typical busy weekend at the Coolidge Corner Theatre sees around 1,000 guests. This weekend, Anastasio said the theater is expecting upward of 6,000 people.

Danny Berdard, who is planning to see both movies, said the excitement is “huge for the movie industry.”

The excitement for Barbie and Oppenheimer was written on the sidewalk in Coolidge Corner Thursday, with themed designs drawn in the area related to the movies.

In Boston, moviegoers at the AMC Boston Common were dressed head to toe in pink for Barbie and wearing dark suits to watch Oppenheimer.

“There’s just so much buzz around Oppenheimer that we’re excited,” said Jay Chaundhary, who planned to see Oppenheimer first on Thursday. “It’s a once in a lifetime type movie, so we all got dressed up.”

“I think everyone is just excited to get out of the house and do things that are fun post-COVID,” said Heather Fowler, who headed to the theater with her family.

Some fans this week even combined pink shirts under their dark suits to fit both the Barbie and Oppenheimer themes.

Meanwhile, where some combined aesthetics, others planned their show times strategically, giving themselves time to change into proper attire for each film.

The premiers of Oppenheimer and Barbie are taking place while actors and writers remain on the picket line for ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. SAG-AFTRA members previously led a rally in Boston on Wednesday as part of their strike, calling for better pay, among other requests.

