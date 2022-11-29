BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell is helping care for a tiny, sick puppy that was found in East Boston on Monday.

At just six weeks old, a tiny pup the MSPCA-Angell is calling “Tuesday,”who is ill with Parvovirus — a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment — was found in the cold by Boston Animal Control.

“The call was about a puppy that appeared sick on Saratoga Street in the East Boston neighborhood,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “We immediately agreed to take him and get him into treatment at our Angell Animal Medical Center, where as of this moment he is stable.”

Tuesday is in the intensive care ward at Angell where his treatment is ongoing.

The MSPCA will provide updates on Tuesday’s condition.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)