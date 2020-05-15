Local musician uses virtual shows to connect with those in quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local musician has found a way to connect with new and old fans while in quarantine.

Boston-based artist Adam Ezra has been hosting daily shows online for 60 days during the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling it “The Gathering Series,” Ezra logs onto his computer every night to perform for family, friends and new followers.

Ezra has found that the sessions have guided him through a difficult time – he contracted coronavirus and was bedridden for three days last month.

Now that he is on the mend and in California, he is hoping that the 1.5 million viewers get a glimmer of hope listening to him perform.

The shows can be viewed on his group’s Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)