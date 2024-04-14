BOSTON (WHDH) - A singer-songwriter from the Bay State is making music for a great cause.

Andrew Marshall performed at Lower Mills Tavern in Dorchester on Saturday to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The Boxford native made to the quarter-finals of Season 20 of The Voice.

Marshall was diagnosed with cancer at 16 and was granted a wish of his own.

He was able to meet and play music with John Mayer, who was his idol growing up, calling it “one of the most amazing experiences of his life.”

Learn how you can help Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island: https://wish.org/massri

