Following the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, a local non-profit has raised money to buy special K9 cameras for the department.

The cameras are essentially body cameras to be worn by the department’s K9’s – like Nero. It mounts on a vest and gives the dog’s handler real-time footage for when it goes out of sight.

The department said Sgt. Gannon had researched the system for Nero before he was shot and killed.

The system costs $22,000.

