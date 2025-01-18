LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of diapers piled into a storage container in Lexington are set to go to families in need.

The local nonprofit Beantown Baby Diaper Bank has donated hundreds of thousands of diapers to families who need help providing for their little ones.

Founder Rachel Segaloff was busy planning out her next shipment on Saturday.

“Every baby deserves a clean diaper,” she told 7NEWS.

Segaloff started the nonprofit after looking for an organization that would take her formula that she no longer needed.

“I stumbled upon an organization that was distributing diapers every month and they took the samples of formula … and I learned about diaper need,” she said.

Unlike food, diapers are not covered by any type of government assistance program. The cost, statistics show, can be difficult to manage for up to half of American families.

“We want to make sure we give them at least adequate access so they don’t have to worry about whether they have enough diapers,” Segaloff said.

Segaloff works through nine community partners to distribute 9 to 10,000 diapers each month.

To donate or learn more, visit: https://beantownbabydiaperbank.org/

