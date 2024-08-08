BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local nonprofit is aiming to help students start the school year strong by supplying school essentials including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and pens.

Based in Boxford and Lawrence, Community Giving Tree continued work on its annual back to school backpack program Thursday at its Boxford facility on Main Street.

At the event, nonprofit workers and volunteers helped fill backpacks with donated school supplies to be given to children in need.

“Growing up, when I was younger, I didn’t have a lot,” said volunteer Amanda Musmecci. “It was hard for my parents to get us the things we need. So, this is my third or fourth year…doing this particular volunteer day.”

Though its backpack program, the Community Giving Tree gathers supplies, fills backpacks and then works with agency partners to distribute the backpacks.

“We help people that have mental health disorders and things like that. So, we have a lot of families that are not able to provide these things when school reopens,” said Siddi Kallon, a mental health counselor at the Justice Resource Institute in Lynn. “If we are at least able to help with a backpack that has notebooks, pens and pencils, I think that’s very helpful.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Community Giving Tree had already exceeded its goal, with volunteers packing more than 2,500 backpacks.

“They’re always telling us how appreciative they are,” said Community Giving Tree outreach coordinator Stephanie Dinunzio, referring to clients who receive backpacks.

“A lot of times we have families who use the resources they get from us and when they’re done with them, they give them back so that we can then give them to a new family,” she continued.

The Community Giving Tree has provided resources to children in need for more than two decades.

This year alone, the organization has helped more than 17,000 children in the Boston area.

“We provide resources for children from birth through teen and it’s amazing how many children in this area just need any basic necessity,” Dinunzio said.

Learn more about options to donate or receive help from Community Giving Tree here.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)