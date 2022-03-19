BOSTON (WHDH) - A local nonprofit organization is offering their support to Ukraine amid the war against Russia.

Sunflower of Peace flew duffle bags filled with medical supplies from Logan International Airport on Friday night.

Katya Malakhova, the founder of Sunflower of Peace, says the supplies will go to doctors, hospitals, and medics in Ukraine.

“When it all started there was no question that we need to step up and do what we can do to help our Ukrainian people back home,” she said. “Everyone is excited and just, you know, they’re extremely grateful. For them it’s everything.”

Malakhova added that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey recently donated $1 million to the organization.

