Local nurse launches Facebook group to encourage gift giving during pandemic

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local nurse has launched a Facebook page to encourage surprise gift-giving during the pandemic.

Children in Tewksbury, Wilmington and Billerica have been receiving surprise gifts at their doorstep as part of a “Smiles for Miles” initiative on Facebook.

Since launching the Facebook page, local nurse Kristin Bryan and her friends have inspired families to participate in the initiative, and so far almost 300 gifts have been given to children.

The children chosen from the Facebook group are at random. Those wanting a gift are encouraged to leave their address in the private Facebook group. If the address is chosen then the child will find a gift waiting for them at their doorstep.

Bryan said the initiative is also a way for parents to spend time with their children who may help chose a gift for someone else or make one from scratch.

Her friends Kaitlin D’Allocca and Breanne Surette of Tewksbury and Stefanie Vozella of Woburn have also been involved in helping to spread smiles through the initiative in their communities.

“The kids love it. Whether it’s a homemade gift everyone is excited to see something, especially during such a scary time when the kids are stuck in the house, don’t really have much going on for them,” she said.

