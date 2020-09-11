Local nurses featured in Wonder Woman Reebox shoe campaign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sneaker company Reebok is shinning the spotlight on essential Boston area workers in its latest campaign.

Six local nurses are part of the company’s new Wonder Woman 84 shoe campaign.

The Boston-based company said it wants to honor the real-life superheroes of our time with the collection.

The Wonder Woman 84 shoe will hit the stores later this month.

