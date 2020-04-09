Local nursing home workers to join nationwide protest demanding personal protective equipment

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Local nursing home workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic are planning to join a nationwide protest Thursday, demanding more personal protective equipment.

Members of the 1199SEIU, the nation’s largest union of healthcare workers, are taking part in the #GetMePPE National Day of Action to call on the Trump Administration to drive a coordinated, transparent national response that will immediately provide PPE to all healthcare workers, according to the union. They are also calling for healthcare coverage, paid sick time and paid leave for all frontline workers nationwide.

“Throughout this crisis, 1199SEIU caregivers have brushed aside fear and anxiety to care for others in hospitals, health centers, nursing homes, and in private residences,” said Tim Foley, 1199SEIU Executive Vice President. “As we fight to stop the spread of this virus, caregivers are also urging the federal government to protect workers on the job by taking the necessary action to increase the production of PPE and ventilators. This is life or death, and we need the Trump administration to put the health and safety of workers and patients first.”

Workers at Hermitage Next Step Worcester, Blaire House of Worcester, Wakefield Care Center, Brandon Woods at New Bedford and Pine Knoll in Lexington will hold socially-distance protest beginning at 3 p.m.

The 1199SEIU represents nearly 2,000 workers in 34 homes across Massachusetts.

