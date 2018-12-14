Local officials discuss future of transportation in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials met to discuss the future of transportation in Massachusetts.

Gov. Charlie Baker set up the Commission on the Future of Transportation at the start of the year, and now the group is presenting its analysis of how transportation might change in the next two decades.

“The findings in the report suggest that as we shift to a more electrified transportation future, we’re going to have to work with other states, other governors, and ISO New England to make sure that we have the electric capacity to support an increasingly electrified transportation system,” Baker said.

Baker says the commission is now working on plans to make sure everything is set to move forward.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)