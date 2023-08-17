BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials recently reacted after three young teens were arrested in connection with the random beating of a man in Downtown Crossing on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the area of 375 Washington St. around 8 p.m. Monday found the man suffering from bruising to his left eye and lacerations near both eyelids and on his left hand, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The victim said he was walking on Washington Street when he made eye contact with one of the juveniles, who asked him, “Why are you (expletive) staring at me?”

When the man ran, he said a large group ran behind him and attacked him when he fell.

In a statement, Hayden said this was the latest in a series of attacks from juveniles in Downtown Crossing in recent weeks.

“These violent attacks are instilling fear in business owners and residents,” Hayden said. “Although this victim did not require further medical treatment, the trauma he experienced is always a concern.”

“I commend the witnesses who stepped up to help police identify as many assailants as possible so they can be held accountable,” he continued.

Boston city officials also discussed the recent uptick in violence, with Boston Police Bureau of Field Services Superintendent Lanita Cullinane saying “We’re dealing with the issue.”

“We know that it is an issue,” Cullinane said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said city departments “are always working to ensure that we know the exact names and family situations of all the young people who might ever come across our radar.”

Wu continued, saying officials are working to have more programs for young people in Boston.

“The goal is that everyone should have something they’re excited to do and be able to experience the growth and learning continuously throughout the summer,” she said.

The three teens appeared in court on Tuesday.

Among the group, a 14-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), assault and battery, and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with the incident on Monday night. A second juvenile, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot).

The two were held on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from Downtown Crossing and the victim.

Prosecutors delayed charging the third juvenile, a 14-year-old boy, pending further review of video evidence and witness statements, according to Hayden’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)