Local officials, former teammates react to Tom Brady’s decision to leave Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - An unprecedented run of success that brought six Super Bowl championships to New England over the course of two decades came to end Tuesday when future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the Patriots to start the next chapter of his “football journey.”

The 42-year-old posted a heartfelt message on social media in which he thanked the Patriots and the fans, stating that he will be “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”

The shocking news drew reaction from state and city officials, including Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Congressman Seth Moulton.

“Thank you @TomBrady for everything. You’ll always have a home in Boston,” Walsh said in a tweet.

Moulton added, “Thank you, Tom, for so many years of Patriots glory.”

Thank you, Tom, for so many years of Patriots glory. https://t.co/kAFHQ8BauI — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) March 17, 2020

A former teammate of Brady’s and fellow Super Bowl champion, Darrelle Revis, reflected on the unparalleled intensity that the three-time NFL MVP brought to the practice field each day.

“Practice against Tom Brady every day was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Whichever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football,” Revis said in a Tweet.

Practice against Tom Brady everyday was like playing on the 92’ Dream Team. He brought that much intensity to the practice field. Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football. #TB12 pic.twitter.com/Y6tKUOapIk — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) March 17, 2020

During his time in New England, Brady led the Patriots to nine Super Bowls and captured 17 AFC titles along the way. He won 77 percent of the games he started.

In a tweet, ESPN reporter Field Yates called Brady the “greatest to ever do it.”

Tom Brady in 20 seasons with the Patriots:

▪️6X Super Bowl winner

▪️4X Super Bowl MVP

▪️9 Super Bowl appearances

▪️17 AFC East titles

▪️14X Pro Bowl

▪️5X All Pro

▪️3X NFL MVP

▪️2nd all-time in passing yards and passing TD

▪️Won 77% of games he started Greatest to ever do it. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020

It’s not yet clear where Brady will play in 2020 but several reports indicate that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers have emerged as likely landing spots.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)