BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials and members of the community are planning to rally Wednesday in protest of the proposed Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority service cuts.

Boston City Councilors Kenzie Bok and Matt O’Malley will be participating in the “Save Our Trolley” rally, which is slated to take place at 2 p.m. at Heath Street Station.

“We stand against these cuts in defense of the veterans, essential workers, low-income seniors, people with disabilities, and residents who use this important public transit line,” a spokesperson for Bok’s office said in a media advisory.

The MBTA unveiled a package of service cuts Monday that included eliminating commuter rail service on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weeknights, ceasing running all ferries, scrapping 25 bus routes, halting subways and buses at midnight, and scaling back more transit options beginning next spring and summer.

