BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at events across Massachusetts Monday.

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh spoke during a virtual celebration hosted by the city and King’s alma mater, Boston University.

“It’s a day when we take stock of how far we’ve come, and we ask how can we do better in the coming year,” he said. “This year, our ways of honoring Dr. King’s life are different than normal. But I know that, more than ever before, we will put today’s reflections into action in profound ways, in the days and months and years to come.”

Baker provided remarks for Springfield’s virtual MLK Day celebration.

“I’m glad we still have this chance to celebrate virtually, because reflecting on Dr. King’s legacy and the message is more important now than ever,” he said. “We faced enormous challenges in 2020 that underscored how crucial it is that we keep working toward the world that Dr. King envisioned.”

Baker went on to discuss racial justice and police reform in Massachusetts, as well as emphasized the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)