BOSTON (WHDH) - ICE arrests made this week in the Boston area are no different than the typical arrests made before President Donald Trump took office, according to Governor Maura Healey.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s a democrat as president, or a republican as president. [What matters is] that we continue to support and coordinate when it comes to efforts around investigating, prosecuting crimes,” said Governor Healey.

Several republican lawmakers on Beacon Hill are proposing a bill to improve coordination between local law enforcement agencies and ICE agents.

The bill would allow local and state police to detain undocumented immigrants for 36 hours as they work with Federal Immigration Agencies to determine whether the individuals are going to be deported.

Republican Representative Michael Soter explains that, currently, police are limited in how long they can hold an individual and can’t always communicate with ICE before they have to release them.

“The biggest challenge they have is time and this bill specifically gives them a window of opportunity to work with the ICE officials,” said Rep. Soter. “This sets an example of how we should be working to get the worst of the worst back to their countries [and] make our cities and towns safer.”

In Washington, President Trump is instructing immigration agents to go into churches and schools to make arrests.

That reverses a 2011 policy that treated these areas as “safe spaces.”

“For the state to decide that the church is a place where it is going to do it’s business, that is unamerican,” said Reverend John Edgerton, Senior Minister of Old South Church in Boston.

Old South Church in Boston has long provided support to immigrants in need of sanctuary.

Rev. John Edgerton says he will continue to keep a safe space for them.

“The sensitive locations protections have never had the force of law they have always been enforced by the moral outrage of people,” said Rev. Edgerton.

