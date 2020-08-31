Local officials say polling places, mail-in ballots will be safe and secure for primary election

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local officials say voting in person or by mail will be safe and secure for Tuesday’s primary.

“I’m very confident we will be secure for tomorrow’s election,” said Canton Town Clerk Tracy Kenney. “We’ll have gloves for [voters] and if they don’t have their own mask, we’ll give them a mask as well.”

But Kenney said she did not expect to see long lines Tuesday, as more than 3,500 people have already voted by mail. Mail-in ballots that have not yet been sent must be delivered to drop boxes at local election commissions by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted.

Cynthia Scrivani, executive director of the Brockton Elections Commission, said she has seen a large amount of mail-in ballots as well. Those ballots will sit in a vault at City Hall until they will be taken by police officers to polling locations to be counted, Scrivani said.

Both officials said the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on elections workers, who are often volunteers.

“Some are very anxious, some won’t even do it,” Scrivani said. “They’re hoping by next election things will be somewhat normal and they can come back to work.”

“This particular election season has been by far the most stressful,” Kenney said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)