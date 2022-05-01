BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and members of the city council are planning to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Boston’s incorporation as a city Sunday.

The commemoration is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. with a program at the Old South Meeting House designed to reflect the history of the City of Boston through brief speeches and poems.

Boston, which was founded in 1630 by Puritan colonists from England, wasn’t formally incorporated as a city until May 1, 1822.

Sunday’s celebration will also include a procession to Old City Hall and then to Boston City Hall Plaza.

Wu said the commemoration will also celebrate the launch of a city commission dedicated to ensuring that “celebrations and anniversaries of historical events in Boston are inclusive, historically accurate, and intentional in celebrating the diverse history of Boston.”

Representatives of the Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag and the president of the New England Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society are scheduled to participate in the commemoration.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)