NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - What was once a meeting space in Newton has been converted into an operation center as a local Israeli-American organization is collecting donations to send to people in Israel.

The Israeli American Council of New England is collecting supplies to send to the hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens who are displaced because of the current war between Israel and Hamas.

A donation drive on Wednesday began at 9 a.m. at the operation center on Centre Street and was ongoing as of around 4 p.m. People were driving their cars to the site where donated goods were then taken upstairs to be sorted and boxed. Donations will eventually be brought on a plane to Israel.

“This moment in time is calling us to take action and do what needs to be done,” said Noam Bentov of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

“People fled from their towns with only the clothing on their backs,” said Gilad Skolnick of the Israeli American Council. “They have absolutely nothing. They’ve lost everything.”

The donations, ranging from clothing and toiletries to diapers and toys are coming from area synagogues and non-profits as well as everyday people bringing in items to help strangers who are struggling.

“They are coming here because they want to do something,” said Daniel Serfaty of the Israeli American Council. “They want to act. They can not just grieve at home.”

Organizers have communicated with foundations in Israel to target what the needs are in the country.

For Skolnick, the work is hitting close to home.

“I, myself, was born in a small village a mile from the Gaza Strip,” he said. “We haven’t been able to get in touch with anybody there.”

“It’s very personal for everyone here,” Skolnick continued.

While tangible things are important now, volunteers also said Israel needs more than just stuff.

“They need to feel that the world is supporting them,” Serfaty said. “They need to feel that they are not alone.”

The donation drive operation center in Newton is located at 1320 Centre Street. The drive will continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday and resume on Thursday.

Psychologists are also on site hoping to help anyone with trauma who is bringing donations and wants to talk to someone.

