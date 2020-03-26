Local organization helping to screen homeless in Boston during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local organization is helping the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.

Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program set up two tents to screen people entering shelters who may have been exposed to the virus or are showing symptoms.

The tents are outside the Southampton Street Shelter and are designed to stop the spread within the homeless community.

“Social distancing, like I mentioned, is extremely hard in the shelter,” said Diana Aycinena, director of case studies at BHCHP. “So once someone in the shelter system gets coronavirus, it’s going to spread like wildfire so I think they’re vulnerable to infection in that way.”

The organization is working on finding larger and more permanent solutions for the homeless in the city.

