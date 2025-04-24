BOSTON (WHDH) - Parishioners united in grief and gratitude inside Saint Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury to honor the life of Pope Francis.

“He tried to reach out to all people in all diversities,” said Grace Guinnane, who attended the mass. “And with the world sometimes a little bit upside down, having someone like that, you know, just gave you peace.”

While the pope’s funeral will be held on Saturday in Rome, masses are being held locally this week for Catholics who want to pay their respects.

“I feel close to God when I’m here,” said Anna Drennan, who attended the mass.

Archbishop Richard Henning was appointed by Pope Francis to lead the archdiocese of Boston when Cardinal O’Malley retired last year.

He says the pope lived a life of service, being a voice for people, who otherwise felt unheard.

“The whole idea was to give the people of God an opportunity to come together,” said Archbishop Henning. “At the end of the day, we look to be human beings of compassion and goodness to one another, and he revealed that to us so powerfully.”

“He fought for the underprivileged, that to me is so special,” said Mary Mburu, who attended the mass.

Pope Francis remembered across the world as “the people’s pope,” for his humility and compassion.

“I hope that our memory of him translates into living what he teaches us,” said Archbishop Henning.

