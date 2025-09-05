FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Larkin has been a Patriots fan for as long as he can remember.

“I love football,” Larkin said. “You have some of the fastest guys in the world, and some of the strongest guys in the work competing on the same field against each other.”

The pastor was a season ticket holder for 25-years until 2019 when he attended the seminary.

Now, this man of faith is tacking a problem he often faced on game day, particularly during those early kick offs.

“I always had to decide do I tailgate with my buddies or do I go to church service and this way people can do both,” Larkin said.

On Sunday, he will host his “Tailgate Chapel.”

Ron Young, the owner of the Lafayette House, says the landmark dates back to 1784.

“I thought it was a great idea. I mean I says you have to get the people to come. Not me!” Young said.

The restaurant, which has fed Patriots faithful before games for decades, will now be the site for a non-denominational service. It will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before every 1 p.m. kickoff.

“So I thought this would be a good way to reach people that have become frustrated with churches or religion to have some contact in an extremely comfortable setting,” Larkin said.

While both men aren’t sure what the turnout will be, both say this isn’t simply a “Hail Mary.”

“I think they’ll have a good time and it will give them a way to reflect with God and also when they go home they can say to the bride, ‘Hey I went to church today. I didn’t just go to the football game, I went to church!’” Young said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)