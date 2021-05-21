Local philanthropist gifts Quincy College graduates with $1,000 in final lesson on giving

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy College graduates are leaving commencement with their degrees in hand and some extra cash in their pockets.

Granite Telecommunications CEO and philanthropist Rob Hale surprised the 400 graduates with $1,000 in cash. The sum is meant to be divided with $500 as a gift to the students and $500 for them to give to someone else who needs it.

“I am very shocked, very surprised,” said Jamey Chieng-Che. “I didn’t expect it.”

The $400,000 in cash arrived in an armored truck with two armed guards who carried the cash over for Hale to distribute.

“For me, and my wife some of the best moments in our life has been the gift of sharing and I think if these kids or graduates get the chance to experience that, it will become important to them and I think it will become a way of life for them and that’s what our world needs,” Hale said.

Hale said he wanted to do this for the students who have been through so much during the pandemic this past year.

Some students said they planned to donate the money others said they would give it to their parents for all their support.

“It feels great to pass along the gift I was given it,” said Diana Perez. “And I know that I can bless somebody else, it feels great.”

