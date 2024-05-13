BOSTON (WHDH) - A local photographer has launched an ambitious project.

He’s taking the picture of thousands of people, many in Boston, in the hopes of impacting more than the people he photographs.

In a sea of faces, Gregory Scott Katsoulis sees thousands of individual stories.

“When I first moved to the city, I was taking the T in every day to go to my job and I was just fascinated by the so many people and every person has a unique and interesting story,” he said.

Now he’s on a mission of taking photos of 8,000 faces and posting them on Instagram.

Each face he captures remains anonymous and the everyday people who agree to be in the photos are usually excited to be the subjects of his impromptu photography sessions.

“I would love for people to be scrolling through and see their photo and to see themselves as they see others first,” he said.

Learn more: https://www.instagram.com/8000faces/

