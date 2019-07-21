Local pizza and sub shop in Westford goes up in flames

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze that erupted Sunday morning at a local pizza and sub shop in Westford.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building and there was damage to the front windows.

Fire officials have not said where the fire started.

There were no reported injuries.

No further information has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

