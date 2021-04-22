NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police comfort dogs got together for a meet-and-greet in Norwood Wednesday.

Flutie, the Sharon police comfort dog, joined Rocket from Needham police, Roger from Babson College police, and Rebel from Walpole police to share their kindness.

They posed for pictures with each other and those who went to the meet-and-greet.

The pups also got plenty of pets.

