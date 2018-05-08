BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A local police force paid tribute to fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

The Massasoit Police Department tweeted out a photo of one of its cruisers Tuesday, sporting a heart-shaped sticker that reads, “Gannon Strong.”

The sticker also featured the thin blue line flag specific to law enforcement.

Gannon was shot and killed by a suspect in April while serving an arrest warrant.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)