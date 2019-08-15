Local police officer preparing to run a race in Falmouth in honor of fallen officer

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A local police officer is preparing to run a race in Falmouth in honor of a fallen officer.

He is saluting Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“For me, I take part in road races honoring fallen officers,” said Ryan Williams, a local police officer and corrections officer

Williams will be running the seven-mile race in uniform carrying a thin blue line flag and says it’s his way to salute Sgt. Gannon.

“When I compete in these competitions I pass the flag over to the family or to the department of the fallen officer in a way of showing respect and most importantly in honor of that,” Williams said. “That is what I plan on doing in Falmouth with the Gannon family.”

Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant in April of 2018.

Williams wants to show support for his sacrifice.

“From what I’ve read and what I’ve heard, he was an amazing individual for what he did in the community both on the job and off the job,” Williams said. “It’s something that all officers look up to and respect and honor.”

Williams says the people along the route will help fuel him to finish the race. He tells 7NEWS he is proud to be part of a brother and sisterhood that stands behind each other, their families and their communities.

“That’s the big point, to get out and support that, to the connections, to show the families and make them know they’re not alone,” Williams said.

The road race in Falmouth is this Sunday.

