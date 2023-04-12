DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - As the weather warms up, police in Dedham recently reminded pet owners not to leave their animals in cars.

Police said animal control came upon five dogs left inside cars on Tuesday alone. While outside temperatures reached the mid 70s, police said temperatures inside vehicles can be 10 to 15 degrees higher, even in shaded areas with windows down.

Dedham police noted state law preventing pets from being left in vehicles when temperatures “could reasonably be expected to threaten the health of the animal.”

“We take this law very seriously here in Dedham, as our resident pets and visiting pets are part of the public that we aim to keep safe,” police said.

Police shared photos of dogs found in cars, saying all their owners have been educated.

