SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police are issuing a reminder to be vigilant of students, crossing guards, and buses as the school year begins.

Students in Springfield return to school Monday and the city’s police department is urging motorists to watch out for and obey the directions of crossing guards and school buses so students can get to their destinations safely.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards, 25 crossing guards in Massachusetts were struck by vehicles between 2012-2016. Two of these incidents were fatal.

In Springfield, a crossing guard was struck and killed during the first week of school in 2018.

“As students return to school on Monday, we are reminding all drivers to stay alert, slow down and recognize that there will be buses, students and crossing guards around the city once again,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. “We all have a common goal, which is getting your children and loved ones home safe at the end of each school day, and our Traffic Unit will be working to keep everyone safe by enforcing traffic violations in crosswalks, school zones and around school buses. On behalf of the Springfield Police Department, I wish all of Springfield’s students and educators a happy and safe return to school.”

Drivers are also reminded to never block a crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, not to honk or rev their engine to scare a pedestrian, to never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians, and to proceed slowly and provide ample space when passing a cyclist. When driving around buses, motorists should allow a greater following distance and stop far enough back to allow children space to safely enter and exit the bus.

“Our crossing guards perform a vital task in the name of student safety and we are extremely appreciative and keenly aware of the critical role they serve,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Daniel J. Warwick. “Unfortunately, oftentimes they find themselves in the middle of traffic with drivers who are distracted, non-abiding or short on patience. Our hope is that this reminder will stick with drivers as the school year gets underway and all year long. We need motorists to stay alert. The safety of our students and crossing guards depends on it.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)