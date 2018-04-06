BERLIN, MA (WHDH) — The Berlin Police Department is urging drivers to follow the move over law.

Video taken by an officer at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 495 showed commuters disobeying the law to move over for emergency or stationary vehicles on the side of the road.

The video showed vehicles barely making it by a pulled over ambulance as they stay in the right lane.

“While it may delay your travel by a minute or two, we ask that you obey the law and move over upon approach to a stationary emergency or service vehicle,” the department said.

They added that too often, first responders or tow truck drivers are hit and killed by a motorist who fail to obey the move over law.

“Like you, we also have families that we want to go home to at the end of our shifts,” said the department.

Failure to comply to the move over law could result in a fine of up to $100.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)