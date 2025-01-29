BOSTON (WHDH) - A local priest was found dead earlier this month in Spain, according to officials.

Father Richard Gross, otherwise known as “Father Thursday,” was a member of the USA East Province of Jesuits.

BC High, home to Father Gross, released a statement that read in part, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross’s family, his brother Jesuits, and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship. We pray for his eternal peace and comfort for those mourning his loss.”

Two memorial services will be held in Father Gross’ memory at Our Lady of Good Voyage, one on Thursday, February 6.

The cause of Father Gross’ death are under investigation, according to BC High.