CHICAGO (WHDH) - While thousands of protesters gathered to make their voices heard outside the Democratic National Convention Monday, at least one demonstrator with ties to Massachusetts shared his outlook on the state of the ongoing presidential race.

Separately speaking with 7NEWS, Massachusetts Democratic Party Chairman Steve Kerrigan said delegates welcome the protests, as long as they stay peaceful.

“The convention organizers set up stages and areas with sound systems and everything for demonstrators to use their right as an American to demonstrate and have their voice heard,” Kerrigan said. “It’s a really important part of who we are as a party.”

Human rights worker and Lowell native Ed Human said he supported Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election.

Four years later, he said he has traveled the country and researched the root of problems in the Middle East, including the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I cannot sit by while people are suffering,” Human said.

Human, like many other protesters, headed to Chicago’s Union Park Monday to protest current US policy toward the war.

Protesters have loudly criticized the administration of President Joe Biden over the past year and called on US leaders to stop sending offensive weapons to Israel to be used in Gaza.

“We need an arms embargo,” Human said. “Israel has gone too far. [There’s] 500,000 to a million [people] dead, at least so far. Polio is out of control there. No food. No water. We need to stop this immediately.”

By 4 p.m., protesters were assembled on Ashland Avenue near Union Park.

While Kerrigan said he and others support the right of protesters to make their voices heard, he asked that they do so in designated outdoor areas, rather than inside scheduled events.

“Demonstrations can take place all across Chicago in a very organized fashion,” he said. “But we just hope that, when you’re in the arena, we give time and attention to those that are up on stage, those that are doing the work and the message that they have to deliver.”

Demonstrations in Chicago appeared to have remained peaceful as of Monday afternoon. Demonstrators near Union Park, who secured a permit for their rally and march, appeared to be abiding by the permit.

While demonstrations continue, they will do so under the eye of a visible police presence and heightened security around Chicago.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to continue through Thursday. President Biden will headline the first night of the convention with a speech Monday night. Harris is expected to finish the convention with a marquee address Thursday.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)