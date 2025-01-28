QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds caused four stories of scaffolding to collapse at the corner of Washington and Edison Streets in Quincy on Tuesday.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted the apartment building with a large portion of its scaffolding on the ground.

Workers managed to jump onto a third floor balcony and safely get to ground without being hurt.

No injuries were reported, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

People nearby said the collapse sounded like thunder or another earthquake, a day after a 3.8-magnitude temblor shook New England.

“We thought it was an earthquake again, you know? Holy moly,” one man said.

The building has been under construction for about a year, according to people in the area. The scaffolding was placed just this week, local business owners said.

Also in East Boston, traffic was closed on Border Street when part of a brick façade began crumbling down to the sidewalk below.

“The streets all blocked off,” said another resident. “Border Street’s just on fire today.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)