NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The signs have faded but the memories of each one of the people taken hostage by Hamas are kept clear thanks to Jeff and Miriam Kosowsky.

“I think not forgetting is the most important thing,” Jeff said.

Shortly after the October 7 attack on Israel, the Newton couple lined their front lawn with pictures of those kidnapped.

Vandals tried to take it down, ripping the posters, spray painting the hostages faces, but the Kosowsky’s rebuilt the display.

“I think it also empowered people to feel proud to put up the signs. Some people were afraid but this really made them realize its really important to stand up for what you believe in,” Miriam said.

They say they never thought their memory wall would still be up two years later.

“Now we’re two years after October 7th – we couldn’t be more happy that all the hostages seem to be going home but we’re not ready to celebrate until the last one is home,” Jeff said.

The Consul General of Israel to New England says this is what his country has anxiously waited for.

“You see cautious optimism and people are allowing themselves, for the first time after very long months to be optimistic because the sense is this is getting very, very close,” Benjamin Sharoni said.

Israel and Hamas are expected to exchange hostages and prisoners and pause the war in Gaza.

“From an Israeli perspective, the sense is that its a very big achievement of the United States of America that put a lot of effort in the last couple of months into this whole process with the aim of securing the release of the hostages,” Sharoni said.

While only 20 of the hostages are believed to be alive, the bodies of the others are also expected to be returned within days, leaving the Kosowsky’s with the task of how to honor the hostages now.

“Definitely we have to do something to show them the respect they deserve,” Miriam said.

