Local rescue team bringing animals from Dorian’s path to Massachusetts

NORTH BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local animal rescue team is bringing animals in the path of Hurricane Dorian to Massachusetts in order to make room for evacuated pets.

Staff from Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield are traveling from Hilton Head, North Carolina, where they picked up pets at a shelter. The organization previously delivered 100 crates for pets that were evacuated ahead of Dorian’s approach and is now relocating animals from shelters to make room for displaced pets.

The animals will be taken to the Almost Home Transport Facility in North Brookfield, and Second Chance says it is prepared to make further trips.

