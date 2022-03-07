BOSTON (WHDH) - Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital are looking to study the link between teeth and trauma linked to the Boston Marathon bombings.

They are looking for baby teeth from children whose moms were pregnant around the time of the 2013 attack.

Researchers will look at the teeth to better understand the effects of early life experiences and look for early signs of trauma.

Women do not need to have a direct connection to the bombing to take part in the study.

