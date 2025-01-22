BOSTON (WHDH) - The crystal blue skies and bright sunshine did little to warm things up in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

“I mostly pray for summer, but if I’m snow boarding, then I like it,” said Shannon Winn from Milton.

By mid day, it was 17 degrees in Quincy Center.

The John Adams Statue had a frosty display of statesmanship as students hustled to class.

One said it might be time to get a hat.

“I definitely need to invest [in a hat]” said Quincy College student Mickayla Matiyosus. “One of my classmates just told me too, so, that’s double reassurance.”

Crews responded to fix a broken water main that shut down the Quincy Courthouse for the day.

In Worcester, firefighters had to find ways to stay warm while putting water on a fire. Icy conditions on the ground presented possible danger.

In Dorchester, Boston police had to bundle up as they cordoned off a crime scene.

The MBTA is advising commuters to allow for extra time, and warning of potential delays, as the deep freeze chilling the Boston area could impact train equipment.

However, the MBTA says things have gone smoothly Wednesday with only minor weather related issues.

Some delays on the red line were reported when older trains needed to be taken out of service due to operating issues.

“T” officials releasing a statement, saying, “we always appreciate our riders for using the T and for their patience as we continue to operate service during such challenging weather conditions.”

Some riders said they decided to take an Uber instead of waiting in the cold.

“I am nervous because this is my first class of the semester and I don’t want to be late,” said Nahyun Lee.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has issued a cold weather advisory through Thursday as the wind chill could drop to zero or below.

