Local restaurant thanks first responders by donating 400 meals

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local restaurant is saying “thanks” to first responders with a special Labor Day meal.

Alma Gaucha, a Brazilian steakhouse, opened just before the pandemic struck and despite facing hardships themselves, the restaurant wanted to give back to those working on the front lines.

“We really like to be involved and support our police. Any time you need us we are here for you,” owner Anderson Winck said Monday.

Four hundred meals were delivered to the Boston Police Department’s headquarters in Dorchester and members of the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association and EMS workers chose from a variety of options.

“I know today they are working Labor Day, everyone working hard we’re here to help and contribute a little bit just a little thing we can do,” Winck said.

BPPA President Larry Calderone said that 2020 has been a trying year for restaurants and first responders alike.

He said that this was the perfect way to come together in light of everything that is going on in the world today.

The men and women of the Boston Police Department swore an oath of office to provide for the citizens of Boston and as a 24/7 operation,” he explained. “So it’s an opportunity for the Patrolmen’s Association to say thank you to the men and women out on the streets let them know that we acknowledge their hard work and dedication every day and we’re here with them.”

