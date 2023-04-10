BOSTON (WHDH) - A local reverend is calling for change after man was killed in a shooting near Franklin Park in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 2055 Columbus Avenue just after 10:15 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, Rev. Kevin Peterson is calling for an end to gun violence.

“We are at a point within Boston’s Black community where it makes sense that we call on all Black people who have guns in Boston to turn them in to local churches, post offices or local police stations,” Peterson said. “And we ask that the police increase its gun buyback program to $1,000 for each gun turned in with no questions asked.”

Saturday’s shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470 or use the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

