CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of choir boys from Saint Paul’s Choir School in Harvard Square recently got a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Pope Francis when they had the opportunity to sing for the pope during a trip to Italy last month.

The group was personally invited to sing during the pope’s general audience at the Vatican.

Speaking this week, group members recalled the experience.

“It was very nervous, but an amazing experience,” one of the boys said.

“I felt like the pope was radiating with kindness and love for all of the people in the audience,” he continued.

The school said six of the boys were chosen to ride with Pope Francis in the famous popemobile in St. Peter’s Square.

Baltazar Etcheverry, 10, was one of the boys chosen. He said the pope was friendly and said the moment was unforgettable.

“It was pretty amazing,” Etcheverry said. “You know, at first, you don’t really recognize it. But then you’re like ‘Oh my goodness, this is the representative of Jesus and the predecessor of St. Peter.’”

Owen Reid, the boys’ music director, said the trip was a remarkable experience that he will never forget.

“Getting to do something like singing for the pope is once in a lifetime,” he said.

Saint Paul’s is the only all-boys catholic choir school in the U.S.

The boys perform on Sunday mornings at the 11 a.m. mass at Saint Paul’s.

