ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes will be canceled on Wednesday for students at the Ashburnham Westminster Regional School District due to a lack of bus drivers.

School administrators say that if they were to hold class, some bus routes would have to run up to 90 minutes late.

With an early dismissal day already on the books ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the students were given the day off instead.

