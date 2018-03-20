Local school districts look at options to make up snow days

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Schools across New England are trying to make up for lost time as snow days pile up and a fourth storm heads their way.

The Chelmsford School District has to make up at least one school day; however, they said the district is left with limited options.

State regulations say that Massachusetts school districts must be open 180 days in a school year. Elementary school students must receive a minimum of 900 hours of learning. Secondary school students must receive a minimum of 950 hours of learning in a school year.

School officials now have to figure out how to make up the day by June 30. State regulations do not allow schools to hold class into July.

Officials in Chelmsford are looking at adding a school day to March 30. That is Good Friday and would cut into Easter celebrations and school vacation week, so the district is trying to be understanding of that.

The other three possible dates are on weekends, including Saturday April 28, Saturday May 12 and Saturday May 19.

Over in Stoughton, their last day of school is now Wednesday, June 27. Superintendent Marguerite Rizzi said she has a little wiggle room in case she has to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday. Rizzi said the problem comes if they have to cancel more than two days; she said options the district has considered include school on Good Friday or Saturday classes.

School districts are not allowed to add a number of minutes to the remaining school days to reach the minimum hours of learning.

