Federal Immigration Agencies are now permitted to make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals.

The Trump administration reversed a policy that’s been in place since 2011 that designated the areas as “sensitive locations” and prevented agents from arresting migrants there.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security wrote “criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense.”

Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Mary Skipper addressed the policy change at a school committee meeting on Wednesday.

“I know that it is definitely something that is being talked [about] widely within our district and within our city,” said Skipper. “Our number one priority is to ensure that all BPS students, regardless of actual or perceived immigration status, are safe and accepted in our school communities.”

Worcester Public Schools (WPS) also told families it has protections in place for any possible interactions with immigration agents.

However, it maintains there have been no sightings of them at this time.

The district tells 7NEWS “if a school bus driver observes ICE agents at a bus stop, they are to contact their supervisor and not release children until they receive further instructions from the district. Principals and front-office staff are advised to do the same.”

School administrators are pledging to protect their students.

“As educators, we’ll continue to welcome all children inclusive of immigration status, race, ethnicity, gender, religion, country of origin, or language,” said Skipper.

Superintendents are saying there’s still a lot of unknown with the policy change at the time and what could come of it.